Here’s How Your Trade Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Aggressively Right Now

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) went up by 1.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.30. The company’s stock price has collected 6.70% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/01/21 that Acadia Realty Trust Provides Leasing and Operations Update and Will Present At NAREIT’S REITweek(R) : 2021 Investor Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE :AKR) Right Now?

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 429.04 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AKR is at 1.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Acadia Realty Trust declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.17, which is -$0.48 below the current price. AKR currently public float of 85.60M and currently shorts hold a 2.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AKR was 627.62K shares.

AKR’s Market Performance

AKR stocks went up by 6.70% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.99% and a quarterly performance of 13.88%, while its annual performance rate touched 67.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.98% for Acadia Realty Trust. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.59% for AKR stocks with a simple moving average of 42.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKR

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AKR reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for AKR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 13th, 2021.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to AKR, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

AKR Trading at 8.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.04% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.38%, as shares surge +4.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKR rose by +6.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +71.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.38. In addition, Acadia Realty Trust saw 57.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKR starting from Blacksberg Jason, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $22.13 back on Jun 01. After this action, Blacksberg Jason now owns 0 shares of Acadia Realty Trust, valued at $66,390 using the latest closing price.

LUSCOMBE WENDY W, the Director of Acadia Realty Trust, sale 1,523 shares at $19.90 during a trade that took place back on Apr 15, which means that LUSCOMBE WENDY W is holding 35,494 shares at $30,313 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.05 for the present operating margin

+39.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Acadia Realty Trust stands at -2.16. The total capital return value is set at 2.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.29. Equity return is now at value 0.30, with 0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Acadia Realty Trust (AKR), the company’s capital structure generated 128.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.33. Total debt to assets is 44.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 100.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.