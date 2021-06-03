EPR Properties (EPR) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) went up by 0.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.00. The company’s stock price has collected 14.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/13/21 that EPR Properties Announces Conference Call Access to Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Is It Worth Investing in EPR Properties (NYSE :EPR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EPR is at 1.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for EPR Properties declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $47.00, which is -$9.74 below the current price. EPR currently public float of 73.68M and currently shorts hold a 4.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EPR was 626.16K shares.

EPR’s Market Performance

EPR stocks went up by 14.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.93% and a quarterly performance of 17.09%, while its annual performance rate touched 59.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.29% for EPR Properties. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.11% for EPR stocks with a simple moving average of 46.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EPR stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for EPR by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for EPR in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $62 based on the research report published on June 01st of the current year 2021.

EPR Trading at 15.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.05% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.59%, as shares surge +14.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPR rose by +14.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +68.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.57. In addition, EPR Properties saw 69.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPR starting from Sterneck Robin Peppe, who sale 2,904 shares at the price of $46.20 back on Mar 02. After this action, Sterneck Robin Peppe now owns 0 shares of EPR Properties, valued at $134,165 using the latest closing price.

NEWMAN JACK A JR, the Director of EPR Properties, purchase 5,800 shares at $31.04 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that NEWMAN JACK A JR is holding 6,439 shares at $180,005 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.98 for the present operating margin

+45.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for EPR Properties stands at -29.39. The total capital return value is set at 2.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.05. Equity return is now at value -7.10, with -2.80 for asset returns.

Based on EPR Properties (EPR), the company’s capital structure generated 148.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.70. Total debt to assets is 58.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 147.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.