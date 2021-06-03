Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Accuray Incorporated (ARAY)?

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) went up by 0.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.01. The company’s stock price has collected -1.15% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/06/21 that Accuray Announces New $120 Million Credit Facility

Is It Worth Investing in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ :ARAY) Right Now?

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 85.80 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ARAY is at 1.89. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Accuray Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.20. ARAY currently public float of 90.10M and currently shorts hold a 10.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ARAY was 754.78K shares.

ARAY’s Market Performance

ARAY stocks went down by -1.15% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.94% and a quarterly performance of -19.21%, while its annual performance rate touched 108.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.17% for Accuray Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.02% for ARAY stocks with a simple moving average of 3.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARAY stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for ARAY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARAY in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $9.50 based on the research report published on January 21st of the previous year 2020.

ARAY Trading at -10.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares sank -5.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARAY fell by -1.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +68.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.41. In addition, Accuray Incorporated saw 2.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARAY starting from Spine Patrick, who sale 1,420 shares at the price of $4.74 back on May 03. After this action, Spine Patrick now owns 123,531 shares of Accuray Incorporated, valued at $6,731 using the latest closing price.

Hoge Michael, the Senior VP Global Operations of Accuray Incorporated, sale 11,268 shares at $5.52 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Hoge Michael is holding 165,655 shares at $62,199 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.56 for the present operating margin

+39.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Accuray Incorporated stands at +1.00. The total capital return value is set at 5.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.57. Equity return is now at value 6.40, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Accuray Incorporated (ARAY), the company’s capital structure generated 348.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.70. Total debt to assets is 45.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 335.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.95.