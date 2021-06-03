Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) Just Got Our Attention

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE:AAP) went down by -1.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $210.18. The company’s stock price has collected 1.77% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 6 hours ago that Advance Auto Parts Expands Presence in the Pacific Northwest with 29 New Independently Owned Carquest Stores

Is It Worth Investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE :AAP) Right Now?

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE:AAP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.78 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AAP is at 1.37. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for Advance Auto Parts Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $218.00, which is $24.23 above the current price. AAP currently public float of 65.17M and currently shorts hold a 5.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AAP was 863.88K shares.

AAP’s Market Performance

AAP stocks went up by 1.77% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.22% and a quarterly performance of 15.38%, while its annual performance rate touched 37.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.26% for Advance Auto Parts Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.59% for AAP stocks with a simple moving average of 14.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AAP stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for AAP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AAP in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $215 based on the research report published on May 19th of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AAP reach a price target of $227, previously predicting the price at $180. The rating they have provided for AAP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 04th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to AAP, setting the target price at $193 in the report published on March 09th of the current year.

AAP Trading at -1.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares sank -6.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAP rose by +1.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $197.82. In addition, Advance Auto Parts Inc. saw 21.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAP starting from Greco Thomas, who purchase 7,285 shares at the price of $136.13 back on Jun 15. After this action, Greco Thomas now owns 132,473 shares of Advance Auto Parts Inc., valued at $991,707 using the latest closing price.

Finley Tammy M, the EVP, General Counsel, Corp Sec of Advance Auto Parts Inc., sale 88 shares at $146.52 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that Finley Tammy M is holding 13,137 shares at $12,894 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.92 for the present operating margin

+44.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Advance Auto Parts Inc. stands at +4.88. The total capital return value is set at 11.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.63. Equity return is now at value 13.50, with 4.10 for asset returns.

Based on Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP), the company’s capital structure generated 98.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.65. Total debt to assets is 29.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 85.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.