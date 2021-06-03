A Lesson to Learn: South Jersey Industries Inc. (SJI)

South Jersey Industries Inc. (NYSE:SJI) went up by 0.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.62. The company’s stock price has collected 5.05% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/05/21 that SJI Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in South Jersey Industries Inc. (NYSE :SJI) Right Now?

South Jersey Industries Inc. (NYSE:SJI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.99 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SJI is at 0.86. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for South Jersey Industries Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $29.00, which is $1.41 above the current price. SJI currently public float of 100.27M and currently shorts hold a 6.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SJI was 2.41M shares.

SJI’s Market Performance

SJI stocks went up by 5.05% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.61% and a quarterly performance of 3.93%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.23% for South Jersey Industries Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.29% for SJI stocks with a simple moving average of 19.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SJI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SJI stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SJI by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for SJI in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $26 based on the research report published on May 28th of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SJI reach a price target of $27, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for SJI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 11th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to SJI, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on April 28th of the current year.

SJI Trading at 10.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SJI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares surge +7.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SJI rose by +5.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.99. In addition, South Jersey Industries Inc. saw 26.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SJI starting from HARTNETT-DEVLIN SHEILA, who sale 2,444 shares at the price of $26.00 back on May 21. After this action, HARTNETT-DEVLIN SHEILA now owns 0 shares of South Jersey Industries Inc., valued at $63,553 using the latest closing price.

Holzer Sunita, the Director of South Jersey Industries Inc., sale 79 shares at $22.98 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Holzer Sunita is holding 34,425 shares at $1,815 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SJI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.53 for the present operating margin

+18.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for South Jersey Industries Inc. stands at +10.28. The total capital return value is set at 5.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.97. Equity return is now at value 11.00, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Based on South Jersey Industries Inc. (SJI), the company’s capital structure generated 211.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.93. Total debt to assets is 52.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 167.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.