A Lesson to Learn: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (IPOF)

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) went down by -0.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.81. The company’s stock price has collected 0.99% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 5 hours ago that Chamath Palihapitiya files for four new SPACs, with a new focus

Is It Worth Investing in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE :IPOF) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

IPOF currently public float of 86.25M and currently shorts hold a 0.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IPOF was 2.35M shares.

IPOF’s Market Performance

IPOF stocks went up by 0.99% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.21% and a quarterly performance of -15.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.37% for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.00% for IPOF stocks with a simple moving average of -15.49% for the last 200 days.

IPOF Trading at -2.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IPOF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.38%, as shares sank -2.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IPOF rose by +0.99%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.07. In addition, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI saw -17.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IPOF

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.42.