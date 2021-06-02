Why Artius Acquisition Inc. (AACQ)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) went down by -0.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.01. The company’s stock price has collected 0.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/27/21 that Artius Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting Date for Proposed Business Combination with Origin Materials

Is It Worth Investing in Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ :AACQ) Right Now?

Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 56.03 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Artius Acquisition Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.00. AACQ currently public float of 72.34M and currently shorts hold a 0.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AACQ was 1.49M shares.

AACQ’s Market Performance

AACQ stocks went up by 0.30% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.90% and a quarterly performance of -7.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.73% for Artius Acquisition Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.24% for AACQ stocks with a simple moving average of -3.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AACQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AACQ stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for AACQ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AACQ in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $22 based on the research report published on May 03rd of the current year 2021.

AACQ Trading at -1.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AACQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.40%, as shares sank -1.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AACQ rose by +0.30%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.91. In addition, Artius Acquisition Inc. saw -6.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AACQ starting from Drucker Charles, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $10.11 back on May 04. After this action, Drucker Charles now owns 100,000 shares of Artius Acquisition Inc., valued at $505,410 using the latest closing price.

Drucker Charles, the Executive Chairman of Artius Acquisition Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $10.07 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that Drucker Charles is holding 50,000 shares at $503,360 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AACQ

Equity return is now at value -2.00, with -1.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.