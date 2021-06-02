Wall Street Praises O-I Glass Inc. (OI) After Recent Earnings Report

O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE:OI) went up by 4.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.77. The company’s stock price has collected 6.54% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/12/21 that John H. Walker Appointed Chair of O-I Glass Board of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE :OI) Right Now?

O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE:OI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 31.20 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OI is at 1.79. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for O-I Glass Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.33, which is -$2.22 below the current price. OI currently public float of 156.25M and currently shorts hold a 3.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OI was 2.00M shares.

OI’s Market Performance

OI stocks went up by 6.54% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.56% and a quarterly performance of 63.16%, while its annual performance rate touched 117.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.66% for O-I Glass Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.07% for OI stocks with a simple moving average of 49.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OI

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OI reach a price target of $17, previously predicting the price at $11. The rating they have provided for OI stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on May 03rd, 2021.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to OI, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on January 20th of the current year.

OI Trading at 20.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.40% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.68%, as shares surge +13.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +59.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OI rose by +6.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.07. In addition, O-I Glass Inc. saw 61.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OI starting from Wilkinson Mary Beth, who sale 33,122 shares at the price of $11.25 back on Aug 26. After this action, Wilkinson Mary Beth now owns 56,842 shares of O-I Glass Inc., valued at $372,523 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.57 for the present operating margin

+15.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for O-I Glass Inc. stands at +4.09. The total capital return value is set at 7.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.38. Equity return is now at value 70.80, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on O-I Glass Inc. (OI), the company’s capital structure generated 1,777.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.67. Total debt to assets is 59.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,696.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 90.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.