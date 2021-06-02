SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) Just Got Our Attention – News Heater

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) Just Got Our Attention

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on whatsapp

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX:SILV) went up by 0.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.88. The company’s stock price has collected 3.74% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/12/21 that SilverCrest Reports Q1 2021 Financial Results and Update

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Is It Worth Investing in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX :SILV) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for SilverCrest Metals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off

Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck.

Add them to your watchlist before they take off!

Get the Top 5 Stocks Now!

Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $13.35. SILV currently public float of 136.70M and currently shorts hold a 2.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SILV was 996.24K shares.

SILV’s Market Performance

SILV stocks went up by 3.74% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.11% and a quarterly performance of 19.66%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.87% for SilverCrest Metals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.70% for SILV stocks with a simple moving average of 8.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SILV

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Buy” to SILV, setting the target price at $9.60 in the report published on March 03rd of the previous year.

SILV Trading at 13.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SILV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.74%, as shares surge +7.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SILV rose by +3.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.30. In addition, SilverCrest Metals Inc. saw -10.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SILV

The total capital return value is set at -41.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.96.

Based on SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV), the company’s capital structure generated 19.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.42. Total debt to assets is 15.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.34.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.36.

Sign up for our FREE Newsletter and get:

  • Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Single Morning
  • Top Upgrades and Downgrades
  • Most Recent Insider Trades
  • Important Earnings To Watch

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign up for our FREE Newsletter and get:

  • Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Single Morning
  • Top Upgrades and Downgrades
  • Most Recent Insider Trades
  • Important Earnings To Watch

Is Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) a Keeper?

June 2, 2021 No Comments

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) went up by 2.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.50. The company’s stock price

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.

Get Notified Of Insider Trades, Analyst Upgrades & Downgrades, Earnings Updates & Best Stocks To Trade Every Single Morning

100% free. stop anytime no spam