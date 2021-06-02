Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) Just Got Our Attention

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) went up by 0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $79.69. The company’s stock price has collected 0.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/26/21 that Otis Announces Global ESG Goals

Is It Worth Investing in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE :OTIS) Right Now?

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 32.49 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Otis Worldwide Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $82.18, which is $3.47 above the current price. OTIS currently public float of 429.07M and currently shorts hold a 0.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OTIS was 2.75M shares.

OTIS’s Market Performance

OTIS stocks went up by 0.36% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.69% and a quarterly performance of 19.87%, while its annual performance rate touched 44.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.58% for Otis Worldwide Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.50% for OTIS stocks with a simple moving average of 17.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OTIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OTIS stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for OTIS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for OTIS in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $65 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2021.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OTIS reach a price target of $85. The rating they have provided for OTIS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 16th, 2021.

OTIS Trading at 6.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.40%, as shares surge +0.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OTIS rose by +0.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.02. In addition, Otis Worldwide Corporation saw 16.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OTIS starting from Zheng Peiming, who sale 15,234 shares at the price of $78.67 back on Apr 28. After this action, Zheng Peiming now owns 0 shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation, valued at $1,198,474 using the latest closing price.

Stewart Shelley JR, the Director of Otis Worldwide Corporation, sale 1,971 shares at $63.73 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that Stewart Shelley JR is holding 0 shares at $125,612 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OTIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.97 for the present operating margin

+29.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Otis Worldwide Corporation stands at +7.10. The total capital return value is set at 61.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 46.66. Equity return is now at value -26.20, with 10.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.65 and the total asset turnover is 1.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.