Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO)

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO) went down by -1.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.49. The company’s stock price has collected -1.41% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/25/21 that Apollo Names Stephanie Drescher Chief Client and Product Development Officer and Establishes Dedicated Global Wealth Management Solutions

Is It Worth Investing in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE :APO) Right Now?

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.21 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for APO is at 1.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Apollo Global Management Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $61.62, which is $4.91 above the current price. APO currently public float of 176.73M and currently shorts hold a 10.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APO was 2.67M shares.

APO’s Market Performance

APO stocks went down by -1.41% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.28% and a quarterly performance of 13.42%, while its annual performance rate touched 17.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.43% for Apollo Global Management Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.57% for APO stocks with a simple moving average of 18.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APO stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for APO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for APO in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $59 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to APO, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on March 09th of the current year.

APO Trading at 7.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.27%, as shares surge +2.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APO fell by -1.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.03. In addition, Apollo Global Management Inc. saw 15.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APO starting from Clayton Walter Joseph III, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $57.39 back on May 25. After this action, Clayton Walter Joseph III now owns 19,737 shares of Apollo Global Management Inc., valued at $286,929 using the latest closing price.

Krongard A B, the Director of Apollo Global Management Inc., purchase 2,135 shares at $57.37 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that Krongard A B is holding 65,791 shares at $122,489 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+55.94 for the present operating margin

+99.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apollo Global Management Inc. stands at +5.71. The total capital return value is set at 9.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.29. Equity return is now at value 226.60, with 8.20 for asset returns.

Based on Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO), the company’s capital structure generated 1,022.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.09. Total debt to assets is 61.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,651.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 90.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.15.