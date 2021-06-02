Is Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) a Keeper?

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) went up by 3.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.50. The company’s stock price has collected 4.09% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/13/21 that Vornado Prices Public Offering of $750 Million of 5-Year and 10-Year Green Bonds

Is It Worth Investing in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE :VNO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VNO is at 1.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Vornado Realty Trust declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $45.50, which is -$4.18 below the current price. VNO currently public float of 175.10M and currently shorts hold a 9.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VNO was 1.76M shares.

VNO’s Market Performance

VNO stocks went up by 4.09% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.71% and a quarterly performance of 11.79%, while its annual performance rate touched 28.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.71% for Vornado Realty Trust. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.94% for VNO stocks with a simple moving average of 23.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VNO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VNO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for VNO by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for VNO in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $39 based on the research report published on May 25th of the current year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VNO reach a price target of $44, previously predicting the price at $48. The rating they have provided for VNO stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on April 14th, 2021.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to VNO, setting the target price at $46 in the report published on January 22nd of the current year.

VNO Trading at 6.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares surge +6.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNO rose by +4.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.24. In addition, Vornado Realty Trust saw 30.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VNO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.28 for the present operating margin

+22.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vornado Realty Trust stands at -19.44. The total capital return value is set at -0.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.39. Equity return is now at value -6.40, with -2.10 for asset returns.

Based on Vornado Realty Trust (VNO), the company’s capital structure generated 119.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.53. Total debt to assets is 48.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 97.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.