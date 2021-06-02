Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) went down by -3.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.19. The company’s stock price has collected -1.04% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/27/21 that SailPoint to Participate at the Cowen Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

Is It Worth Investing in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE :SAIL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SAIL is at 1.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $63.79, which is $18.95 above the current price. SAIL currently public float of 90.13M and currently shorts hold a 9.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SAIL was 1.17M shares.

SAIL’s Market Performance

SAIL stocks went down by -1.04% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.17% and a quarterly performance of -24.28%, while its annual performance rate touched 94.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.56% for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.85% for SAIL stocks with a simple moving average of -7.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SAIL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SAIL stocks, with Monness Crespi & Hardt repeating the rating for SAIL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SAIL in the upcoming period, according to Monness Crespi & Hardt is $60 based on the research report published on May 11th of the current year 2021.

Monness Crespi & Hardt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SAIL reach a price target of $64. The rating they have provided for SAIL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 05th, 2021.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to SAIL, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on March 01st of the current year.

SAIL Trading at -7.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAIL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.49%, as shares sank -8.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAIL fell by -1.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.47. In addition, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. saw -15.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SAIL starting from McClain Mark D., who sale 36,000 shares at the price of $44.65 back on May 17. After this action, McClain Mark D. now owns 32,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc., valued at $1,607,400 using the latest closing price.

McClain Mark D., the CEO and President of SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $44.65 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that McClain Mark D. is holding 1,022,571 shares at $893,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SAIL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.64 for the present operating margin

+76.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. stands at -2.95. The total capital return value is set at 0.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.68. Equity return is now at value -4.00, with -1.70 for asset returns.

Based on SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL), the company’s capital structure generated 78.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.94. Total debt to assets is 33.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.