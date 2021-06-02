Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for CME Group Inc. (CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) went down by -2.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $219.72. The company’s stock price has collected -1.91% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 10 hours ago that CME Group Chief Commercial Officer and Global Head of Commodities and Options Products to Present at Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services & FinTech / Info Services Virtual Conference

Is It Worth Investing in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ :CME) Right Now?

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 39.95 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CME is at 0.45. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for CME Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $211.94, which is -$2.39 below the current price. CME currently public float of 357.49M and currently shorts hold a 1.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CME was 1.48M shares.

CME’s Market Performance

CME stocks went down by -1.91% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.53% and a quarterly performance of 3.15%, while its annual performance rate touched 18.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.02% for CME Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.39% for CME stocks with a simple moving average of 15.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CME

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to CME, setting the target price at $197 in the report published on March 01st of the current year.

CME Trading at 2.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares surge +4.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CME fell by -1.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $212.79. In addition, CME Group Inc. saw 17.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CME starting from Winkler Julie, who sale 3,500 shares at the price of $217.00 back on May 27. After this action, Winkler Julie now owns 25,400 shares of CME Group Inc., valued at $759,500 using the latest closing price.

DUFFY TERRENCE A, the Chairman and CEO of CME Group Inc., sale 29,000 shares at $210.83 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that DUFFY TERRENCE A is holding 55,492 shares at $6,114,070 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.01 for the present operating margin

+77.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for CME Group Inc. stands at +43.11. The total capital return value is set at 8.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.92. Equity return is now at value 7.20, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on CME Group Inc. (CME), the company’s capital structure generated 15.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.40. Total debt to assets is 3.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.