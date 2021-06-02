Here’s How Your Trade Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) Aggressively Right Now

Primo Water Corporation (NYSE:PRMW) went down by -0.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.85. The company’s stock price has collected -1.65% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/06/21 that (PR) Primo Water Corporation Announces First Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Primo Water Corporation (NYSE :PRMW) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PRMW is at 1.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Primo Water Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $19.58, which is $2.33 above the current price. PRMW currently public float of 156.02M and currently shorts hold a 1.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PRMW was 1.06M shares.

PRMW’s Market Performance

PRMW stocks went down by -1.65% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.11% and a quarterly performance of 17.02%, while its annual performance rate touched 38.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.98% for Primo Water Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.26% for PRMW stocks with a simple moving average of 11.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRMW

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRMW reach a price target of $21, previously predicting the price at $18. The rating they have provided for PRMW stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on January 08th, 2021.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to PRMW, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on September 22nd of the previous year.

PRMW Trading at 3.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRMW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares surge +1.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRMW fell by -1.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.06. In addition, Primo Water Corporation saw 10.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRMW starting from FOWDEN JEREMY S G, who sale 897 shares at the price of $17.61 back on May 27. After this action, FOWDEN JEREMY S G now owns 1,359,290 shares of Primo Water Corporation, valued at $15,796 using the latest closing price.

FOWDEN JEREMY S G, the Director of Primo Water Corporation, sale 22,000 shares at $17.70 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that FOWDEN JEREMY S G is holding 1,359,290 shares at $389,465 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRMW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.55 for the present operating margin

+57.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Primo Water Corporation stands at -8.03. The total capital return value is set at 4.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.02.

Based on Primo Water Corporation (PRMW), the company’s capital structure generated 122.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.12. Total debt to assets is 45.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 110.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.