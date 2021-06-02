Can Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) Remain Competitive?

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) went up by 1.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.26. The company’s stock price has collected 1.74% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/17/21 that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. Awarded 2021 Green Lease Leader

Is It Worth Investing in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ :ROIC) Right Now?

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 75.94 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ROIC is at 1.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.30, which is $0.18 above the current price. ROIC currently public float of 115.67M and currently shorts hold a 3.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ROIC was 962.48K shares.

ROIC’s Market Performance

ROIC stocks went up by 1.74% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.12% and a quarterly performance of 15.97%, while its annual performance rate touched 82.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.62% for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.20% for ROIC stocks with a simple moving average of 29.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROIC

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ROIC reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for ROIC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 14th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to ROIC, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on January 19th of the current year.

ROIC Trading at 6.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.52%, as shares surge +2.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROIC rose by +1.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.61. In addition, Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. saw 35.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROIC starting from Zorn Eric S, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $17.45 back on Apr 30. After this action, Zorn Eric S now owns 71,414 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp., valued at $523,542 using the latest closing price.

SCHOEBEL RICHARD K., the Chief Operating Officer of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp., sale 10,000 shares at $15.86 during a trade that took place back on Mar 04, which means that SCHOEBEL RICHARD K. is holding 370,445 shares at $158,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.85 for the present operating margin

+39.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. stands at +10.83. The total capital return value is set at 3.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.13. Equity return is now at value 2.30, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC), the company’s capital structure generated 125.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.56. Total debt to assets is 52.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 124.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.