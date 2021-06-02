Buy or Sell OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OMF) went up by 3.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.12. The company’s stock price has collected 8.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/14/21 that OneMain Holdings to Present at Wells Fargo 2021 Virtual Financial Services Investor Conference

Is It Worth Investing in OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE :OMF) Right Now?

OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OMF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.24 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OMF is at 2.10. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for OneMain Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $66.71, which is $7.18 above the current price. OMF currently public float of 130.09M and currently shorts hold a 2.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OMF was 1.18M shares.

OMF’s Market Performance

OMF stocks went up by 8.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.05% and a quarterly performance of 21.42%, while its annual performance rate touched 176.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.94% for OneMain Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.18% for OMF stocks with a simple moving average of 38.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OMF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OMF stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for OMF by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for OMF in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $60 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2021.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OMF reach a price target of $63, previously predicting the price at $42. The rating they have provided for OMF stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 10th, 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to OMF, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on March 20th of the previous year.

OMF Trading at 9.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.79% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares surge +6.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMF rose by +8.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +101.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.40. In addition, OneMain Holdings Inc. saw 32.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OMF starting from Hicks George G, who sale 1,901,638 shares at the price of $51.76 back on May 04. After this action, Hicks George G now owns 7,552,292 shares of OneMain Holdings Inc., valued at $98,431,255 using the latest closing price.

Apollo Management Holdings GP,, the 10% Owner of OneMain Holdings Inc., sale 9,200,000 shares at $51.76 during a trade that took place back on May 04, which means that Apollo Management Holdings GP, is holding 36,537,500 shares at $476,203,960 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OMF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+68.86 for the present operating margin

+85.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for OneMain Holdings Inc. stands at +14.80. The total capital return value is set at 15.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.53. Equity return is now at value 34.10, with 5.00 for asset returns.

Based on OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF), the company’s capital structure generated 522.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.93. Total debt to assets is 79.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 501.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.22.