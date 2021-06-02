Buy or Sell Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) went up by 4.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.53. The company’s stock price has collected 5.72% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/25/21 that Huazhu Group Limited Reports First Quarter of 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ :HTHT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HTHT is at 1.59. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Huazhu Group Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $411.41, which is -$1.65 below the current price. HTHT currently public float of 184.49M and currently shorts hold a 8.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HTHT was 1.25M shares.

HTHT’s Market Performance

HTHT stocks went up by 5.72% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.88% and a quarterly performance of 3.35%, while its annual performance rate touched 69.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.84% for Huazhu Group Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.10% for HTHT stocks with a simple moving average of 19.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HTHT

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HTHT reach a price target of $49. The rating they have provided for HTHT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 08th, 2020.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to HTHT, setting the target price at $76 in the report published on December 07th of the previous year.

HTHT Trading at 5.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HTHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.05%, as shares surge +2.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HTHT rose by +5.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.65. In addition, Huazhu Group Limited saw 32.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HTHT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.62 for the present operating margin

+4.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Huazhu Group Limited stands at -21.50. The total capital return value is set at -2.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.96. Equity return is now at value -3.30, with -0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT), the company’s capital structure generated 397.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.88. Total debt to assets is 69.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 356.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.