Boingo Wireless Inc. (WIFI) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Boingo Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) went up by 0.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.92. The company’s stock price has collected 0.29% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/14/21 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds MDCA, HWCC, WIFI, and NTWN Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

Is It Worth Investing in Boingo Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ :WIFI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WIFI is at 1.54. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Boingo Wireless Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.00, which is $0.01 above the current price. WIFI currently public float of 42.80M and currently shorts hold a 3.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WIFI was 1.22M shares.

WIFI’s Market Performance

WIFI stocks went up by 0.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.21% and a quarterly performance of -1.48%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.24% for Boingo Wireless Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.20% for WIFI stocks with a simple moving average of 10.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WIFI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WIFI stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for WIFI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WIFI in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $14 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WIFI reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for WIFI stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 10th, 2021.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to WIFI, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on October 27th of the previous year.

WIFI Trading at 0.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WIFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.24%, as shares surge +0.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WIFI rose by +0.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.96. In addition, Boingo Wireless Inc. saw 9.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WIFI starting from Peterson Derek, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $14.04 back on Mar 22. After this action, Peterson Derek now owns 32,791 shares of Boingo Wireless Inc., valued at $421,200 using the latest closing price.

Callahan Dawn, the Chief Marketing Officer of Boingo Wireless Inc., sale 23,170 shares at $14.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 13, which means that Callahan Dawn is holding 0 shares at $324,380 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WIFI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.84 for the present operating margin

+49.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Boingo Wireless Inc. stands at -7.20. The total capital return value is set at -3.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.32. Equity return is now at value -25.90, with -3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Boingo Wireless Inc. (WIFI), the company’s capital structure generated 233.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.00. Total debt to assets is 33.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 228.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.52.