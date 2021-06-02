American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT) Just Got Our Attention

American Assets Trust Inc. (NYSE:AAT) went up by 3.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.60. The company’s stock price has collected 5.85% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/24/21 that American Assets Trust, Inc. Enters into Agreement to Acquire Eastgate Office Park in Bellevue, Washington

Is It Worth Investing in American Assets Trust Inc. (NYSE :AAT) Right Now?

American Assets Trust Inc. (NYSE:AAT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 134.63 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AAT is at 1.27. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for American Assets Trust Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $35.50, which is -$2.83 below the current price. AAT currently public float of 59.67M and currently shorts hold a 1.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AAT was 312.26K shares.

AAT’s Market Performance

AAT stocks went up by 5.85% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.93% and a quarterly performance of 16.72%, while its annual performance rate touched 42.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.48% for American Assets Trust Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.03% for AAT stocks with a simple moving average of 29.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AAT stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for AAT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AAT in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $42 based on the research report published on May 17th of the current year 2021.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AAT reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for AAT stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on May 18th, 2020.

AAT Trading at 10.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.36% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares surge +7.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAT rose by +5.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.15. In addition, American Assets Trust Inc. saw 30.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAT starting from RADY ERNEST S, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $35.75 back on May 26. After this action, RADY ERNEST S now owns 6,272,170 shares of American Assets Trust Inc., valued at $357,500 using the latest closing price.

RADY ERNEST S, the Chairman, CEO & President of American Assets Trust Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $35.50 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that RADY ERNEST S is holding 6,262,170 shares at $710,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.48 for the present operating margin

+35.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Assets Trust Inc. stands at +7.73. The total capital return value is set at 3.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.07. Equity return is now at value 1.30, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT), the company’s capital structure generated 113.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.05. Total debt to assets is 51.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 100.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.