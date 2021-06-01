We Analyzed the Future Direction of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (IPOE), Here is What We Found

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE) went up by 1.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.26. The company’s stock price has collected 7.29% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/28/21 that SoFi, A Leading Next-Generation Financial Services Platform, to Become Publicly Traded following Business Combination with Social Capital Hedosophia V

Is It Worth Investing in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE :IPOE) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

IPOE currently public float of 80.40M and currently shorts hold a 31.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IPOE was 4.09M shares.

IPOE’s Market Performance

IPOE stocks went up by 7.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.61% and a quarterly performance of 4.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.74% for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.78% for IPOE stocks with a simple moving average of 16.91% for the last 200 days.

IPOE Trading at 19.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IPOE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.81%, as shares surge +18.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IPOE rose by +7.29%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.12. In addition, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V saw 61.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IPOE

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.78.