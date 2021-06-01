Wall Street Pummels Nikola Corporation (NKLA) After Recent Earnings Report

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) went down by -3.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $93.99. The company’s stock price has collected 24.87% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/28/21 that Nikola Stock Drops Despite New Buy Rating. Blame It on Hydrogen.

Is It Worth Investing in Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ :NKLA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Nikola Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.63, which is $3.21 above the current price. NKLA currently public float of 172.47M and currently shorts hold a 34.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NKLA was 14.10M shares.

NKLA’s Market Performance

NKLA stocks went up by 24.87% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.93% and a quarterly performance of -17.44%, while its annual performance rate touched -47.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.01% for Nikola Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 23.45% for NKLA stocks with a simple moving average of -28.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NKLA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NKLA stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for NKLA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NKLA in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $18 based on the research report published on May 28th of the current year 2021.

Vertical Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NKLA reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for NKLA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 26th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to NKLA, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on March 05th of the current year.

NKLA Trading at 19.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NKLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.41%, as shares surge +29.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NKLA rose by +24.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.29. In addition, Nikola Corporation saw -1.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NKLA starting from Milton Trevor R., who sale 3,500,000 shares at the price of $13.89 back on Mar 31. After this action, Milton Trevor R. now owns 79,082,045 shares of Nikola Corporation, valued at $48,615,000 using the latest closing price.

Milton Trevor R., the 10% Owner of Nikola Corporation, sale 552,486 shares at $14.48 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Milton Trevor R. is holding 82,951,640 shares at $7,999,997 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NKLA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-361723.16 for the present operating margin

-6300.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nikola Corporation stands at -418653.68. The total capital return value is set at -55.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.16. Equity return is now at value -51.20, with -47.00 for asset returns.

Based on Nikola Corporation (NKLA), the company’s capital structure generated 1.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.90. Total debt to assets is 1.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 45,167.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.16.