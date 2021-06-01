Verastem Inc. (VSTM) Just Got Our Attention

Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) went down by -3.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.08. The company’s stock price has collected 21.32% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/25/21 that Thinking about buying stock in Scopus Biopharma, Verastem, Vistagen, PLx Pharma, or Commercial Vehicle?

Is It Worth Investing in Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ :VSTM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VSTM is at 0.96. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Verastem Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.00, which is $2.13 above the current price. VSTM currently public float of 167.71M and currently shorts hold a 2.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VSTM was 2.62M shares.

VSTM’s Market Performance

VSTM stocks went up by 21.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.65% and a quarterly performance of 58.61%, while its annual performance rate touched 108.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.68% for Verastem Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.71% for VSTM stocks with a simple moving average of 86.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VSTM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VSTM stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for VSTM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VSTM in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $8 based on the research report published on May 24th of the current year 2021.

VSTM Trading at 35.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.49%, as shares surge +26.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +63.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSTM rose by +21.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +151.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.22. In addition, Verastem Inc. saw 81.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VSTM starting from BARBERICH TIMOTHY J, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $2.17 back on Dec 04. After this action, BARBERICH TIMOTHY J now owns 218,000 shares of Verastem Inc., valued at $108,500 using the latest closing price.

RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., the 10% Owner of Verastem Inc., sale 1,161,300 shares at $1.91 during a trade that took place back on Jun 25, which means that RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. is holding 16,142,051 shares at $2,219,941 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VSTM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-450.38 for the present operating margin

+83.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verastem Inc. stands at -365.77. The total capital return value is set at -66.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.85. Equity return is now at value -38.80, with -25.30 for asset returns.

Based on Verastem Inc. (VSTM), the company’s capital structure generated 19.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.36. Total debt to assets is 14.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.48.