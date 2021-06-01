Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Enbridge Inc. (ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) went down by -0.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.42. The company’s stock price has collected -0.34% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/21/21 that Gretchen Whitmer’s Pipeline War

Is It Worth Investing in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE :ENB) Right Now?

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.87 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ENB is at 0.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Enbridge Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $42.98, which is $3.18 above the current price. ENB currently public float of 2.02B and currently shorts hold a 0.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ENB was 4.15M shares.

ENB’s Market Performance

ENB stocks went down by -0.34% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.23% and a quarterly performance of 10.73%, while its annual performance rate touched 18.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.50% for Enbridge Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.36% for ENB stocks with a simple moving average of 14.52% for the last 200 days.

ENB Trading at 1.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.01%, as shares sank -0.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENB fell by -0.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.00. In addition, Enbridge Inc. saw 20.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ENB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.38 for the present operating margin

+36.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enbridge Inc. stands at +8.65. The total capital return value is set at 5.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.68. Equity return is now at value 11.20, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Based on Enbridge Inc. (ENB), the company’s capital structure generated 110.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.44. Total debt to assets is 42.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 118.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.