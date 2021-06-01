Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Altria Group Inc. (MO)

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) went up by 0.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.59. The company’s stock price has collected -1.56% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/22/21 that These 2 Wine Stocks Are Coming of Age

Is It Worth Investing in Altria Group Inc. (NYSE :MO) Right Now?

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.02 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MO is at 0.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Altria Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $52.51, which is $4.23 above the current price. MO currently public float of 1.85B and currently shorts hold a 0.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MO was 10.25M shares.

MO’s Market Performance

MO stocks went down by -1.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.62% and a quarterly performance of 10.51%, while its annual performance rate touched 26.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.67% for Altria Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.65% for MO stocks with a simple moving average of 12.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MO

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MO reach a price target of $58, previously predicting the price at $40. The rating they have provided for MO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 26th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to MO, setting the target price at $46 in the report published on March 16th of the current year.

MO Trading at -1.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.38%, as shares surge +3.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MO fell by -1.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.62. In addition, Altria Group Inc. saw 20.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MO starting from Strahlman Ellen R, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $49.59 back on May 26. After this action, Strahlman Ellen R now owns 5,517 shares of Altria Group Inc., valued at $99,176 using the latest closing price.

Whitaker Charles N., the Sr. VP, Chief HR Off. & CCO of Altria Group Inc., sale 11,500 shares at $40.98 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Whitaker Charles N. is holding 140,319 shares at $471,290 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+52.77 for the present operating margin

+62.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altria Group Inc. stands at +21.40. The total capital return value is set at 32.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.92. Equity return is now at value 118.80, with 9.00 for asset returns.

Based on Altria Group Inc. (MO), the company’s capital structure generated 1,038.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.21. Total debt to assets is 62.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 985.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 86.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 102.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.