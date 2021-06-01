Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS)

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) went up by 0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $143.09. The company’s stock price has collected 3.97% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/28/21 that T-Mobile US, Inc. to Present at the UBS Future of 5G Event

Is It Worth Investing in T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ :TMUS) Right Now?

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 65.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TMUS is at 0.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 25 analysts out of 31 who provided ratings for T-Mobile US Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $164.50, which is $22.29 above the current price. TMUS currently public float of 696.44M and currently shorts hold a 1.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TMUS was 4.70M shares.

TMUS’s Market Performance

TMUS stocks went up by 3.97% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.55% and a quarterly performance of 14.47%, while its annual performance rate touched 41.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.16% for T-Mobile US Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.57% for TMUS stocks with a simple moving average of 13.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TMUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TMUS stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for TMUS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TMUS in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $187 based on the research report published on May 27th of the current year 2021.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TMUS reach a price target of $160. The rating they have provided for TMUS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 22nd, 2020.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to TMUS, setting the target price at $150 in the report published on November 16th of the previous year.

TMUS Trading at 7.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.76%, as shares surge +7.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMUS rose by +3.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $137.04. In addition, T-Mobile US Inc. saw 4.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMUS starting from Ray Neville R, who sale 19,423 shares at the price of $140.01 back on May 14. After this action, Ray Neville R now owns 489,646 shares of T-Mobile US Inc., valued at $2,719,414 using the latest closing price.

SIEVERT G MICHAEL, the President and CEO of T-Mobile US Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $135.11 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that SIEVERT G MICHAEL is holding 922,221 shares at $2,702,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.84 for the present operating margin

+38.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for T-Mobile US Inc. stands at +4.01. The total capital return value is set at 7.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.38. Equity return is now at value 4.70, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS), the company’s capital structure generated 164.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.14. Total debt to assets is 49.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 149.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.