Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS)

SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS) went up by 44.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.44. The company’s stock price has collected 81.84% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/10/21 that Thinking about buying stock in SemiLEDs Corp, Castor Maritime, Cinedigm Corp, Naked Brand, or Zomedica?

Is It Worth Investing in SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ :LEDS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LEDS is at 1.43. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for SemiLEDs Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $30.00. LEDS currently public float of 2.42M and currently shorts hold a 23.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LEDS was 5.18M shares.

LEDS’s Market Performance

LEDS stocks went up by 81.84% for the week, with a monthly jump of 266.58% and a quarterly performance of 154.04%, while its annual performance rate touched 374.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 34.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 36.33% for SemiLEDs Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 80.75% for LEDS stocks with a simple moving average of 238.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEDS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEDS stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for LEDS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for LEDS in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $6 based on the research report published on July 08th of the previous year 2011.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LEDS reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for LEDS stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 13th, 2011.

Barclays Capital gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to LEDS, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on April 06th of the previous year.

LEDS Trading at 146.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.83% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 36.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 34.03%, as shares surge +280.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +190.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEDS rose by +81.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +302.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.16. In addition, SemiLEDs Corporation saw 286.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LEDS starting from Lee Hsin-Liang Christopher, who sale 11,500 shares at the price of $5.00 back on Feb 09. After this action, Lee Hsin-Liang Christopher now owns 9,800 shares of SemiLEDs Corporation, valued at $57,500 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LEDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45.42 for the present operating margin

+26.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for SemiLEDs Corporation stands at -8.97. The total capital return value is set at -28.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.22. Equity return is now at value -71.90, with -10.50 for asset returns.

Based on SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS), the company’s capital structure generated 329.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.74. Total debt to assets is 57.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 119.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.