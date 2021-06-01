Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) went down by -1.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.49. The company’s stock price has collected 11.15% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/27/21 that Royal Caribbean Plans Vaccinated Cruise From Florida in June

Is It Worth Investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE :NCLH) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NCLH is at 2.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $31.50, which is -$0.72 below the current price. NCLH currently public float of 314.11M and currently shorts hold a 14.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NCLH was 22.52M shares.

NCLH’s Market Performance

NCLH stocks went up by 11.15% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.25% and a quarterly performance of 6.87%, while its annual performance rate touched 103.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.56% for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.95% for NCLH stocks with a simple moving average of 35.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NCLH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NCLH stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for NCLH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NCLH in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $37 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2021.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Hold” to NCLH, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on February 12th of the current year.

NCLH Trading at 10.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCLH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.86%, as shares surge +2.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCLH rose by +11.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +109.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.32. In addition, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. saw 25.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NCLH starting from Binder Robert, who sale 91,484 shares at the price of $24.76 back on Dec 15. After this action, Binder Robert now owns 228,831 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., valued at $2,265,512 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NCLH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-142.66 for the present operating margin

-84.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stands at -313.50. The total capital return value is set at -12.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.67. Equity return is now at value -81.60, with -19.40 for asset returns.

Based on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH), the company’s capital structure generated 275.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.39. Total debt to assets is 65.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 272.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 26.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.