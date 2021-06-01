Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Tilray Inc. (TLRY)?

Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) went down by -2.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $67.00. The company’s stock price has collected 9.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 05/28/21 that Canadian cannabis company Hexo unveils its third and biggest deal of the year so far

Is It Worth Investing in Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ :TLRY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Tilray Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.91, which is $2.86 above the current price. TLRY currently public float of 311.23M and currently shorts hold a 11.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TLRY was 22.37M shares.

TLRY’s Market Performance

TLRY stocks went up by 9.46% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.62% and a quarterly performance of -34.78%, while its annual performance rate touched 69.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.59% for Tilray Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.28% for TLRY stocks with a simple moving average of 19.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TLRY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TLRY stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for TLRY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TLRY in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $20 based on the research report published on May 11th of the current year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TLRY reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for TLRY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 07th, 2021.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Hold” to TLRY, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on May 06th of the current year.

TLRY Trading at -8.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TLRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.34%, as shares sank -9.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TLRY rose by +9.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +141.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.46. In addition, Tilray Inc. saw 101.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TLRY starting from Merton Carl A, who sale 89,000 shares at the price of $14.82 back on May 12. After this action, Merton Carl A now owns 169,105 shares of Tilray Inc., valued at $1,318,980 using the latest closing price.

St.Clare Christine, the Director of Tilray Inc., sale 2,200 shares at $10.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that St.Clare Christine is holding 18,646 shares at $22,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TLRY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-60.49 for the present operating margin

+5.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tilray Inc. stands at -128.79. The total capital return value is set at -17.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.10. Equity return is now at value -138.80, with -44.40 for asset returns.

Based on Tilray Inc. (TLRY), the company’s capital structure generated 91.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.72. Total debt to assets is 36.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 90.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.91.