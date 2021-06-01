Is HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) a Keeper?

HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) went down by -1.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.39. The company’s stock price has collected -4.47% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/05/21 that HollyFrontier Corporation Reports Quarterly Results

Is It Worth Investing in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE :HFC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HFC is at 1.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for HollyFrontier Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $39.15, which is $7.62 above the current price. HFC currently public float of 161.51M and currently shorts hold a 5.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HFC was 2.23M shares.

HFC’s Market Performance

HFC stocks went down by -4.47% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.97% and a quarterly performance of -14.96%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.13% for HollyFrontier Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.60% for HFC stocks with a simple moving average of 13.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HFC

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HFC reach a price target of $34, previously predicting the price at $36. The rating they have provided for HFC stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on May 20th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to HFC, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on December 11th of the previous year.

HFC Trading at -7.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.42%, as shares sank -7.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HFC fell by -4.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.64. In addition, HollyFrontier Corporation saw 25.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HFC starting from Lerner Bruce A., who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $34.74 back on May 11. After this action, Lerner Bruce A. now owns 30,661 shares of HollyFrontier Corporation, valued at $104,220 using the latest closing price.

MYERS FRANKLIN, the Director of HollyFrontier Corporation, purchase 10,000 shares at $34.69 during a trade that took place back on May 07, which means that MYERS FRANKLIN is holding 47,535 shares at $346,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.81 for the present operating margin

+0.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for HollyFrontier Corporation stands at -5.39. The total capital return value is set at -2.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.93. Equity return is now at value -2.90, with -1.30 for asset returns.

Based on HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC), the company’s capital structure generated 69.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.90. Total debt to assets is 30.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.41.