Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) went down by -4.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $57.75. The company’s stock price has collected 18.57% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 10 hours ago that Marathon Signals for Taproot

Is It Worth Investing in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :MARA) Right Now?

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 40.87 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MARA is at 4.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $48.50. MARA currently public float of 88.77M and currently shorts hold a 14.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MARA was 21.36M shares.

MARA’s Market Performance

MARA stocks went up by 18.57% for the week, with a monthly drop of -27.70% and a quarterly performance of -35.66%, while its annual performance rate touched 3438.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.86% for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.40% for MARA stocks with a simple moving average of 36.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MARA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MARA stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for MARA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MARA in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $47 based on the research report published on May 26th of the current year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MARA reach a price target of $30, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for MARA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 08th, 2021.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to MARA, setting the target price at $7.50 in the report published on November 23rd of the previous year.

MARA Trading at -29.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MARA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.72%, as shares sank -32.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MARA rose by +18.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +593.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.86. In addition, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. saw 137.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MARA starting from Salzman Simeon, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $53.38 back on Apr 05. After this action, Salzman Simeon now owns 74,366 shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc., valued at $800,700 using the latest closing price.

BENZ PETER, the Director of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $46.40 during a trade that took place back on Feb 18, which means that BENZ PETER is holding 6,530 shares at $1,392,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MARA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-205.67 for the present operating margin

-169.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. stands at -239.77. The total capital return value is set at -5.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.60. Equity return is now at value 28.40, with 28.20 for asset returns.

Based on Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.06. Total debt to assets is 0.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 162.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 198.38.