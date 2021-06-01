Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) went down by -0.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.86. The company’s stock price has collected -0.45% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that CLASS ACTION UPDATE for FGEN, DOX and CCIV: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Is It Worth Investing in Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE :CCIV) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Churchill Capital Corp IV declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CCIV currently public float of 155.25M and currently shorts hold a 26.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCIV was 20.31M shares.

CCIV’s Market Performance

CCIV stocks went down by -0.45% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.65% and a quarterly performance of -35.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.22% for Churchill Capital Corp IV. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.81% for CCIV stocks with a simple moving average of 8.41% for the last 200 days.

CCIV Trading at -7.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.25%, as shares sank -6.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCIV fell by -0.45%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.11. In addition, Churchill Capital Corp IV saw 97.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CCIV

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.