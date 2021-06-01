Here’s How Your Trade Koss Corporation (KOSS) Aggressively Right Now

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) went up by 1.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $127.45. The company’s stock price has collected 34.52% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/12/21 that Koss Corp. Releases Third Quarter Results

Is It Worth Investing in Koss Corporation (NASDAQ :KOSS) Right Now?

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 480.62 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KOSS is at -2.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Koss Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

KOSS currently public float of 2.56M and currently shorts hold a 18.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KOSS was 3.58M shares.

KOSS’s Market Performance

KOSS stocks went up by 34.52% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.66% and a quarterly performance of 21.74%, while its annual performance rate touched 1914.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 19.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.31% for Koss Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 27.41% for KOSS stocks with a simple moving average of 123.50% for the last 200 days.

KOSS Trading at 16.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KOSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.41%, as shares surge +23.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KOSS rose by +34.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +890.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.33. In addition, Koss Corporation saw 570.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KOSS starting from KOSS MICHAEL J, who sale 9,000 shares at the price of $21.26 back on May 26. After this action, KOSS MICHAEL J now owns 774,907 shares of Koss Corporation, valued at $191,340 using the latest closing price.

Doerr Thomas L., the Director of Koss Corporation, sale 3,333 shares at $18.83 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Doerr Thomas L. is holding 0 shares at $62,760 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KOSS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.64 for the present operating margin

+30.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Koss Corporation stands at -2.54. The total capital return value is set at -2.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.65. Equity return is now at value 1.90, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Koss Corporation (KOSS), the company’s capital structure generated 20.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.93. Total debt to assets is 13.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.64.