Can TAL Education Group (TAL) Remain Competitive?

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) went up by 1.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $90.96. The company’s stock price has collected -6.89% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/25/21 that Thinking about trading options or stock in TAL Education, TG Therapeutics, GrubHub, Moderna, or American Airlines?

Is It Worth Investing in TAL Education Group (NYSE :TAL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TAL is at 0.10. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 26 analysts out of 31 who provided ratings for TAL Education Group declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $80.92. TAL currently public float of 376.89M and currently shorts hold a 4.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TAL was 7.10M shares.

TAL’s Market Performance

TAL stocks went down by -6.89% for the week, with a monthly drop of -31.84% and a quarterly performance of -49.91%, while its annual performance rate touched -29.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.72% for TAL Education Group. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.14% for TAL stocks with a simple moving average of -42.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TAL stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for TAL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TAL in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $80 based on the research report published on April 27th of the current year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TAL reach a price target of $74. The rating they have provided for TAL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 23rd, 2021.

Nomura gave a rating of “Neutral” to TAL, setting the target price at $68 in the report published on April 23rd of the current year.

TAL Trading at -27.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.65%, as shares sank -29.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TAL fell by -6.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.98. In addition, TAL Education Group saw -44.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.79 for the present operating margin

+54.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for TAL Education Group stands at -2.58. The total capital return value is set at -5.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.87. Equity return is now at value -3.10, with -1.30 for asset returns.

Based on TAL Education Group (TAL), the company’s capital structure generated 79.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.35. Total debt to assets is 34.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.42.