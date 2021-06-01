A Lesson to Learn: Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT)

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) went up by 0.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $146.00. The company’s stock price has collected 7.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 05/29/21 that Tech stocks are out of favor — 5 reasons to buy alongside the contrarians

Is It Worth Investing in Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ :AMAT) Right Now?

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.79 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMAT is at 1.45. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 21 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for Applied Materials Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $163.13, which is $23.55 above the current price. AMAT currently public float of 914.27M and currently shorts hold a 1.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMAT was 10.69M shares.

AMAT’s Market Performance

AMAT stocks went up by 7.36% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.02% and a quarterly performance of 12.99%, while its annual performance rate touched 145.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.51% for Applied Materials Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.37% for AMAT stocks with a simple moving average of 46.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMAT stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for AMAT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AMAT in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $160 based on the research report published on April 07th of the current year 2021.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMAT reach a price target of $153, previously predicting the price at $130. The rating they have provided for AMAT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 07th, 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to AMAT, setting the target price at $160 in the report published on April 07th of the current year.

AMAT Trading at 6.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares surge +4.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMAT rose by +7.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +107.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $128.92. In addition, Applied Materials Inc. saw 60.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMAT starting from Durn Daniel, who sale 25,500 shares at the price of $134.38 back on May 24. After this action, Durn Daniel now owns 363,571 shares of Applied Materials Inc., valued at $3,426,745 using the latest closing price.

Durn Daniel, the Senior Vice President, CFO of Applied Materials Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $127.89 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Durn Daniel is holding 389,071 shares at $639,431 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.32 for the present operating margin

+44.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Applied Materials Inc. stands at +21.04. The total capital return value is set at 29.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.83. Equity return is now at value 40.60, with 19.50 for asset returns.

Based on Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT), the company’s capital structure generated 53.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.04. Total debt to assets is 25.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.00.