Wall Street Pummels Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) After Recent Earnings Report

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) went up by 8.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.73. The company’s stock price has collected 18.91% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/11/21 that Textainer Group Holdings Limited Reports First-Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE :TGH) Right Now?

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.45 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TGH is at 1.43. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Textainer Group Holdings Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $39.50, which is $5.8 above the current price. TGH currently public float of 44.92M and currently shorts hold a 2.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TGH was 525.67K shares.

TGH’s Market Performance

TGH stocks went up by 18.91% for the week, with a monthly jump of 30.42% and a quarterly performance of 35.02%, while its annual performance rate touched 311.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.36% for Textainer Group Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 23.80% for TGH stocks with a simple moving average of 66.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TGH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TGH stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for TGH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TGH in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $31 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2020.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TGH reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for TGH stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 19th, 2020.

TGH Trading at 22.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 6.21% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.74%, as shares surge +31.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGH rose by +18.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +232.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.63. In addition, Textainer Group Holdings Limited saw 75.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TGH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.86 for the present operating margin

+39.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Textainer Group Holdings Limited stands at +11.64. The total capital return value is set at 3.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.49. Equity return is now at value 11.10, with 2.50 for asset returns.

Based on Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH), the company’s capital structure generated 327.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.62. Total debt to assets is 71.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 295.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.