Urban One Inc. (UONE) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) went down by -5.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $54.16. The company’s stock price has collected -11.76% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/21/21 that Thinking about buying stock in Yalla Group, LifeMD, Urban One, Buckle, or Progenity?

Is It Worth Investing in Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ :UONE) Right Now?

Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.31 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Urban One Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $6.00. Today, the average trading volume of UONE was 2.78M shares.

UONE’s Market Performance

UONE stocks went down by -11.76% for the week, with a monthly jump of 41.35% and a quarterly performance of 28.95%, while its annual performance rate touched 461.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.78% for Urban One Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.71% for UONE stocks with a simple moving average of 33.96% for the last 200 days.

UONE Trading at 31.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UONE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.10%, as shares surge +42.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UONE fell by -11.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.10. In addition, Urban One Inc. saw 74.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UONE starting from MCNEILL BRIAN W, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $3.52 back on May 25. After this action, MCNEILL BRIAN W now owns 258,275 shares of Urban One Inc., valued at $176,250 using the latest closing price.

MCNEILL BRIAN W, the Director of Urban One Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $4.05 during a trade that took place back on May 21, which means that MCNEILL BRIAN W is holding 308,275 shares at $202,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UONE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.18 for the present operating margin

+69.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Urban One Inc. stands at -2.16. The total capital return value is set at 10.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.77.

Based on Urban One Inc. (UONE), the company’s capital structure generated 475.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.61. Total debt to assets is 74.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 457.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.09.