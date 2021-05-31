Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO)

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) went down by -1.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.58. The company’s stock price has collected -1.01% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/28/21 that Today’s Logistics Report: Desperately Seeking Stock; Merging Logistics Tech; Getting Suppliers Ready

Is It Worth Investing in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE :ETWO) Right Now?

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 174.52 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $13.67, which is $0.51 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of ETWO was 1.97M shares.

ETWO’s Market Performance

ETWO stocks went down by -1.01% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.50% and a quarterly performance of 30.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.30% for E2open Parent Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.31% for ETWO stocks with a simple moving average of 22.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETWO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETWO stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for ETWO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ETWO in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $13 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2021.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ETWO reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for ETWO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 23rd, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to ETWO, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on March 15th of the current year.

ETWO Trading at 19.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETWO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.31%, as shares surge +16.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETWO fell by -1.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.54. In addition, E2open Parent Holdings Inc. saw 17.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETWO starting from Atalan GP, LLC, who purchase 287,250 shares at the price of $11.03 back on Feb 04. After this action, Atalan GP, LLC now owns 4,436,975 shares of E2open Parent Holdings Inc., valued at $3,168,368 using the latest closing price.

Atalan GP, LLC, the 10% Owner of E2open Parent Holdings Inc., purchase 287,250 shares at $11.03 during a trade that took place back on Feb 04, which means that Atalan GP, LLC is holding 4,436,975 shares at $3,168,368 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETWO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.01 for the present operating margin

+50.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. stands at -11.25. Equity return is now at value -5.00, with -3.20 for asset returns.

Based on E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO), the company’s capital structure generated 24.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.92. Total debt to assets is 13.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.