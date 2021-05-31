Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) Just Got Our Attention

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) went up by 6.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.93. The company’s stock price has collected 7.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/26/21 that Quotient Partners With Hy-Vee To Deliver Offsite Media and More Digital Savings to Retailer’s Customers

Is It Worth Investing in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE :QUOT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for QUOT is at 0.93. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Quotient Technology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $21.67, which is $5.94 above the current price. QUOT currently public float of 87.88M and currently shorts hold a 3.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QUOT was 921.03K shares.

QUOT’s Market Performance

QUOT stocks went up by 7.10% for the week, with a monthly drop of -30.95% and a quarterly performance of -16.36%, while its annual performance rate touched 68.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.50% for Quotient Technology Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.68% for QUOT stocks with a simple moving average of 8.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QUOT

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QUOT reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for QUOT stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on December 19th, 2019.

Dougherty & Company gave a rating of “Buy” to QUOT, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on November 18th of the previous year.

QUOT Trading at -19.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QUOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.05%, as shares sank -28.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QUOT rose by +7.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.37. In addition, Quotient Technology Inc. saw 24.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QUOT starting from GESSOW ANDREW J, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $11.06 back on May 25. After this action, GESSOW ANDREW J now owns 293,108 shares of Quotient Technology Inc., valued at $55,300 using the latest closing price.

Boal Steven R., the CEO and Chairman of Quotient Technology Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $11.75 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Boal Steven R. is holding 3,652,837 shares at $58,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QUOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.19 for the present operating margin

+39.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quotient Technology Inc. stands at -14.66. The total capital return value is set at -4.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.56. Equity return is now at value -24.30, with -10.90 for asset returns.

Based on Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT), the company’s capital structure generated 79.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.34. Total debt to assets is 32.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.12.