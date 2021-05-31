Is Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) a Keeper?

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) went down by -3.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $117.54. The company’s stock price has collected 7.80% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/24/21 that Cassava Sciences to Participate in Q&A Panel Discussion on Alzheimer’s Disease

Is It Worth Investing in Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ :SAVA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SAVA is at 1.12. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Cassava Sciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $87.60, which is $23.88 above the current price. SAVA currently public float of 37.41M and currently shorts hold a 9.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SAVA was 1.83M shares.

SAVA’s Market Performance

SAVA stocks went up by 7.80% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.35% and a quarterly performance of 7.71%, while its annual performance rate touched 2419.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.10% for Cassava Sciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.07% for SAVA stocks with a simple moving average of 122.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SAVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SAVA stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for SAVA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SAVA in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $78 based on the research report published on April 27th of the current year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SAVA reach a price target of $66, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for SAVA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 16th, 2021.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to SAVA, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on October 23rd of the previous year.

SAVA Trading at 23.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.92%, as shares surge +15.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAVA rose by +7.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1,504.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.89. In addition, Cassava Sciences Inc. saw 690.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SAVA starting from BARBIER REMI, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $9.59 back on Sep 24. After this action, BARBIER REMI now owns 1,078,855 shares of Cassava Sciences Inc., valued at $95,900 using the latest closing price.

ROBERTSON SANFORD, the Director of Cassava Sciences Inc., purchase 36,281 shares at $8.92 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that ROBERTSON SANFORD is holding 912,623 shares at $323,627 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SAVA

The total capital return value is set at -19.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.06. Equity return is now at value -8.30, with -8.10 for asset returns.

Based on Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.32. Total debt to assets is 0.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.25.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 50.40.