Is a Correction Looming Ahead for United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS)

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS) went up by 0.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $219.59. The company’s stock price has collected 1.29% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/26/21 that FedEx Still Struggles With Late Deliveries

Is It Worth Investing in United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE :UPS) Right Now?

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 36.36 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UPS is at 1.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for United Parcel Service Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $217.33, which is -$1.1 below the current price. UPS currently public float of 723.25M and currently shorts hold a 1.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UPS was 3.59M shares.

UPS’s Market Performance

UPS stocks went up by 1.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.34% and a quarterly performance of 32.90%, while its annual performance rate touched 115.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.74% for United Parcel Service Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.46% for UPS stocks with a simple moving average of 25.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UPS

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UPS reach a price target of $195, previously predicting the price at $150. The rating they have provided for UPS stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on April 28th, 2021.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Hold” to UPS, setting the target price at $150 in the report published on April 27th of the current year.

UPS Trading at 12.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares surge +5.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPS rose by +1.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $214.15. In addition, United Parcel Service Inc. saw 27.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPS starting from Lane Laura J, who sale 2,375 shares at the price of $157.93 back on Feb 26. After this action, Lane Laura J now owns 16,655 shares of United Parcel Service Inc., valued at $375,092 using the latest closing price.

Hewett Wayne M., the Director of United Parcel Service Inc., purchase 625 shares at $159.82 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that Hewett Wayne M. is holding 868 shares at $99,887 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.28 for the present operating margin

+25.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for United Parcel Service Inc. stands at +1.59. The total capital return value is set at 26.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.10. Equity return is now at value 116.40, with 8.30 for asset returns.

Based on United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS), the company’s capital structure generated 4,224.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 97.69. Total debt to assets is 44.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3,739.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 86.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.95 and the total asset turnover is 1.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.