Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Navistar International Corporation (NAV)

Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) went down by -0.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $45.25. The company’s stock price has collected -0.09% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/27/21 that Navistar Recognizes Top Suppliers With 2021 Diamond Supplier Awards

Is It Worth Investing in Navistar International Corporation (NYSE :NAV) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NAV is at 1.88. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Navistar International Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $44.50, which is $1.1 above the current price. NAV currently public float of 99.26M and currently shorts hold a 6.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NAV was 655.48K shares.

NAV’s Market Performance

NAV stocks went down by -0.09% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.02% and a quarterly performance of -0.11%, while its annual performance rate touched 75.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.21% for Navistar International Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.02% for NAV stocks with a simple moving average of 3.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NAV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NAV stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for NAV by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for NAV in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $44.50 based on the research report published on October 23rd of the previous year 2020.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to NAV, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on June 05th of the previous year.

NAV Trading at 0.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.11%, as shares sank -0.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAV fell by -0.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.24. In addition, Navistar International Corporation saw 0.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NAV starting from Suskind Dennis, who sale 4,769 shares at the price of $44.04 back on Mar 10. After this action, Suskind Dennis now owns 7,515 shares of Navistar International Corporation, valued at $210,027 using the latest closing price.

Suskind Dennis, the Director of Navistar International Corporation, sale 2,500 shares at $43.96 during a trade that took place back on Jan 19, which means that Suskind Dennis is holding 8,895 shares at $109,901 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NAV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.03 for the present operating margin

+16.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Navistar International Corporation stands at -4.62. The total capital return value is set at -0.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.86. Equity return is now at value 10.20, with -6.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.84 and the total asset turnover is 1.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.