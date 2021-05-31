Can Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) Remain Competitive?

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) went down by -4.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.86. The company’s stock price has collected 4.41% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/20/21 that Hawaiian Holdings Announces Webcast of Investor Presentation at the 2021 Wolfe Transportation and Industrials Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :HA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HA is at 2.42. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Hawaiian Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.81, which is $0.26 above the current price. HA currently public float of 50.10M and currently shorts hold a 4.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HA was 792.31K shares.

HA’s Market Performance

HA stocks went up by 4.41% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.99% and a quarterly performance of -2.64%, while its annual performance rate touched 78.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.13% for Hawaiian Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.36% for HA stocks with a simple moving average of 28.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HA stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for HA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HA in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $32 based on the research report published on April 28th of the current year 2021.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to HA, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on February 22nd of the current year.

HA Trading at 1.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.63%, as shares surge +2.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HA rose by +4.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +87.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.00. In addition, Hawaiian Holdings Inc. saw 45.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HA starting from Alter Aaron J, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $24.88 back on Apr 30. After this action, Alter Aaron J now owns 69,343 shares of Hawaiian Holdings Inc., valued at $62,190 using the latest closing price.

Okinaka Shannon Lei, the EVP, CFO and Treasurer of Hawaiian Holdings Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $26.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that Okinaka Shannon Lei is holding 114,284 shares at $130,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-55.43 for the present operating margin

-37.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hawaiian Holdings Inc. stands at -60.70. The total capital return value is set at -18.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.49. Equity return is now at value -62.00, with -10.00 for asset returns.

Based on Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA), the company’s capital structure generated 312.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.78. Total debt to assets is 43.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 276.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.