A Lesson to Learn: Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO)

Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) went down by -1.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.44. The company’s stock price has collected 10.80% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/26/21 that Alto Ingredients, Inc. to Participate in the 18th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ :ALTO) Right Now?

Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.98 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ALTO is at 3.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Alto Ingredients Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.00. ALTO currently public float of 68.37M and currently shorts hold a 17.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALTO was 3.71M shares.

ALTO’s Market Performance

ALTO stocks went up by 10.80% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.60% and a quarterly performance of -6.58%, while its annual performance rate touched 900.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.28% for Alto Ingredients Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.02% for ALTO stocks with a simple moving average of 6.65% for the last 200 days.

ALTO Trading at 19.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.96%, as shares surge +19.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALTO rose by +10.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.85. In addition, Alto Ingredients Inc. saw 22.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALTO starting from NATHAN GILBERT E, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $5.38 back on May 19. After this action, NATHAN GILBERT E now owns 306,560 shares of Alto Ingredients Inc., valued at $26,900 using the latest closing price.

NATHAN GILBERT E, the Director of Alto Ingredients Inc., purchase 66,134 shares at $5.65 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that NATHAN GILBERT E is holding 301,560 shares at $373,657 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.68 for the present operating margin

+4.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alto Ingredients Inc. stands at -1.69. The total capital return value is set at 1.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.79. Equity return is now at value 5.10, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Based on Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO), the company’s capital structure generated 36.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.76. Total debt to assets is 21.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.23 and the total asset turnover is 1.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.46.