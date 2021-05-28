Wall Street Pummels Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) After Recent Earnings Report

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) went up by 1.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $269.29. The company’s stock price has collected 2.99% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/19/21 that Advisor Team Joins Ameriprise for Best-in-Class Technology Capabilities

Is It Worth Investing in Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE :AMP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMP is at 1.70. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Ameriprise Financial Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $278.30, which is $18.0 above the current price. AMP currently public float of 115.64M and currently shorts hold a 1.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMP was 710.94K shares.

AMP’s Market Performance

AMP stocks went up by 2.99% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.43% and a quarterly performance of 17.66%, while its annual performance rate touched 81.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.21% for Ameriprise Financial Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.21% for AMP stocks with a simple moving average of 30.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMP stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for AMP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMP in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $260 based on the research report published on March 19th of the current year 2021.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMP reach a price target of $195. The rating they have provided for AMP stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 13th, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to AMP, setting the target price at $185 in the report published on June 25th of the previous year.

AMP Trading at 5.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.67%, as shares sank -0.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMP rose by +2.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $257.15. In addition, Ameriprise Financial Inc. saw 33.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMP starting from Woerner John Robert, who sale 13,956 shares at the price of $258.76 back on Apr 29. After this action, Woerner John Robert now owns 27,316 shares of Ameriprise Financial Inc., valued at $3,611,300 using the latest closing price.

Smyth Gerard P., the EVP Technology and CIO of Ameriprise Financial Inc., sale 970 shares at $259.64 during a trade that took place back on Apr 29, which means that Smyth Gerard P. is holding 10,387 shares at $251,853 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.55 for the present operating margin

+50.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ameriprise Financial Inc. stands at +12.71. The total capital return value is set at 19.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.31. Equity return is now at value -1.10, with 0.00 for asset returns.

Based on Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP), the company’s capital structure generated 88.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.98. Total debt to assets is 3.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 84.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.