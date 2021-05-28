Vivint Smart Home Inc. (VVNT) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Vivint Smart Home Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) went down by -1.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.10. The company’s stock price has collected 2.15% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/24/21 that Vivint Smart Home Announces Leadership Transition Plan

Is It Worth Investing in Vivint Smart Home Inc. (NYSE :VVNT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VVNT is at 0.45. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Vivint Smart Home Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.00, which is $6.73 above the current price. VVNT currently public float of 46.49M and currently shorts hold a 7.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VVNT was 494.28K shares.

VVNT’s Market Performance

VVNT stocks went up by 2.15% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.89% and a quarterly performance of -16.06%, while its annual performance rate touched 22.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.52% for Vivint Smart Home Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.04% for VVNT stocks with a simple moving average of -18.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VVNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VVNT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for VVNT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VVNT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $24 based on the research report published on May 14th of the current year 2021.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to VVNT, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on September 09th of the previous year.

VVNT Trading at 8.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VVNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.69%, as shares surge +17.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VVNT rose by +2.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.40. In addition, Vivint Smart Home Inc. saw -31.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VVNT starting from Pedersen Todd R., who purchase 32,417 shares at the price of $19.36 back on Aug 13. After this action, Pedersen Todd R. now owns 135,593 shares of Vivint Smart Home Inc., valued at $627,593 using the latest closing price.

Pedersen Todd R., the Chief Executive Officer of Vivint Smart Home Inc., purchase 20,959 shares at $17.64 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12, which means that Pedersen Todd R. is holding 103,176 shares at $369,717 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VVNT

Equity return is now at value 23.10, with -11.80 for asset returns.