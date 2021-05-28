Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE:UHS) went down by -0.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $161.60. The company’s stock price has collected 0.65% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/19/21 that Universal Health Services, Inc. Announces Dividend

Is It Worth Investing in Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE :UHS) Right Now?

Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE:UHS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.49 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UHS is at 1.20. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Universal Health Services Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $158.00, which is -$1.13 below the current price. UHS currently public float of 66.75M and currently shorts hold a 3.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UHS was 618.76K shares.

UHS’s Market Performance

UHS stocks went up by 0.65% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.66% and a quarterly performance of 26.97%, while its annual performance rate touched 48.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.01% for Universal Health Services Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.05% for UHS stocks with a simple moving average of 23.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UHS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UHS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for UHS by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for UHS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $144 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UHS reach a price target of $149. The rating they have provided for UHS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 15th, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to UHS, setting the target price at $115 in the report published on September 21st of the previous year.

UHS Trading at 8.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UHS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares surge +7.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UHS rose by +0.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $156.46. In addition, Universal Health Services Inc. saw 15.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UHS starting from SUSSMAN ELLIOT J MD MBA, who sale 2,553 shares at the price of $157.88 back on May 10. After this action, SUSSMAN ELLIOT J MD MBA now owns 0 shares of Universal Health Services Inc., valued at $403,068 using the latest closing price.

McDonnell Eileen C., the Director of Universal Health Services Inc., sale 3,660 shares at $155.88 during a trade that took place back on May 07, which means that McDonnell Eileen C. is holding 3,577 shares at $570,535 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UHS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.74 for the present operating margin

+11.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Universal Health Services Inc. stands at +8.14. The total capital return value is set at 13.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.51. Equity return is now at value 16.50, with 7.80 for asset returns.

Based on Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS), the company’s capital structure generated 66.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.90. Total debt to assets is 31.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.