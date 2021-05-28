Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) Just Got Our Attention

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) went up by 23.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.00. The company’s stock price has collected 31.08% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Titan Machinery Inc. Announces Results for Fiscal First Quarter Ended April 30, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ :TITN) Right Now?

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 36.83 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TITN is at 1.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Titan Machinery Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $31.33, which is -$2.34 below the current price. TITN currently public float of 19.40M and currently shorts hold a 2.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TITN was 160.40K shares.

TITN’s Market Performance

TITN stocks went up by 31.08% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.06% and a quarterly performance of 29.27%, while its annual performance rate touched 191.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.13% for Titan Machinery Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.08% for TITN stocks with a simple moving average of 56.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TITN

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TITN reach a price target of $24, previously predicting the price at $18. The rating they have provided for TITN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 17th, 2019.

TITN Trading at 22.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TITN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.57% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.94%, as shares surge +21.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TITN rose by +31.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +158.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.80. In addition, Titan Machinery Inc. saw 61.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TITN starting from Meyer David Joseph, who sale 40,036 shares at the price of $26.13 back on Apr 15. After this action, Meyer David Joseph now owns 1,950,000 shares of Titan Machinery Inc., valued at $1,046,141 using the latest closing price.

Meyer David Joseph, the Chairman and CEO of Titan Machinery Inc., sale 101,223 shares at $26.49 during a trade that took place back on Apr 14, which means that Meyer David Joseph is holding 1,990,036 shares at $2,681,397 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TITN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.09 for the present operating margin

+18.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Titan Machinery Inc. stands at +1.35. The total capital return value is set at 5.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.93. Equity return is now at value 5.30, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Based on Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN), the company’s capital structure generated 83.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.45. Total debt to assets is 37.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.89 and the total asset turnover is 1.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.