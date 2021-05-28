Thoma Bravo Advantage (TBA) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) went up by 2.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.19. The company’s stock price has collected -0.48% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/25/21 that ironSource Announces Four New Board Members; New Directors Bring a Wealth of Experience To ironSource as the Company Prepares to Go Public
Is It Worth Investing in Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE :TBA) Right Now?
TBA currently public float of 77.30M and currently shorts hold a 2.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TBA was 1.41M shares.
TBA’s Market Performance
TBA stocks went down by -0.48% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.76% and a quarterly performance of -11.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.25% for Thoma Bravo Advantage. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.87% for TBA stocks with a simple moving average of -5.73% for the last 200 days.
TBA Trading at 0.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought TBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.30% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares sank -1.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.33% lower at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, TBA fell by -0.48%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.28. In addition, Thoma Bravo Advantage saw -11.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.