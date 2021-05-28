The Chart for TransUnion (TRU) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) went down by -0.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $110.42. The company’s stock price has collected -1.25% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that TransUnion to Present at William Blair Growth Stock Conference

Is It Worth Investing in TransUnion (NYSE :TRU) Right Now?

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 51.34 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TRU is at 1.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for TransUnion declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $118.00, which is $10.5 above the current price. TRU currently public float of 190.49M and currently shorts hold a 1.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TRU was 1.35M shares.

TRU’s Market Performance

TRU stocks went down by -1.25% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.85% and a quarterly performance of 27.06%, while its annual performance rate touched 25.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.75% for TransUnion. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.46% for TRU stocks with a simple moving average of 16.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRU stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for TRU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TRU in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $115 based on the research report published on February 12th of the current year 2021.

TRU Trading at 7.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.53%, as shares surge +2.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRU fell by -1.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $106.63. In addition, TransUnion saw 7.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRU starting from MAULDIN RICHARD DANE, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $105.30 back on May 11. After this action, MAULDIN RICHARD DANE now owns 20,532 shares of TransUnion, valued at $210,590 using the latest closing price.

CHAOUKI STEVEN M, the President, US Markets of TransUnion, sale 2,500 shares at $105.74 during a trade that took place back on May 07, which means that CHAOUKI STEVEN M is holding 37,165 shares at $264,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.37 for the present operating margin

+52.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for TransUnion stands at +12.63. The total capital return value is set at 9.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.77. Equity return is now at value 16.60, with 5.60 for asset returns.

Based on TransUnion (TRU), the company’s capital structure generated 138.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.13. Total debt to assets is 48.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 135.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.